Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Five NLFT militants surrender before police in Tripura

The five were undergoing training in NLFT's Silacherri camp in Bangladesh. They left the hideout and crossed the international border and surrendered before police, the SP said.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 07:19 IST

Follow Us

Five militants of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) BM group surrendered before police in Tripura's Dhalai district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The five militants identified as Kanta Mohan Tripura (45), Nakshatra Debbarma (32), Emang Debbarma (20), Getajoy Tripura (23) and Mansubar Tripura (25) surrendered before police on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Dhalai, Avinesh Kumar Rai told PTI over the phone.

The five were undergoing training in NLFT's Silacherri camp in Bangladesh. They left the hideout and crossed the international border and surrendered before police, the SP said.

"We have received inputs that a group of NLFT militants based in Silacherri in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) deserted the training camp due to hardships and hostile conditions and is on the run to surrender. Accordingly, intelligence agencies contacted them somewhere in Kanchanpur in the North district just before Independence Day celebrations. Due to poor mobile network, we could not trace them thereafter", Rai said.

"Finally, they contacted us after crossing the Indo-Bangla border in Chawmanu area and surrendered at Chawmanu police station on Friday. They all were taken into custody for interrogation", the SP said.

"Although we could not thoroughly interrogate the surrendered militants to know the strength of the outfit, it appears 15/20 militants are in the hideout of Silacherri in Bangladesh", Rai added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 07:19 IST)
India NewsCrimeTripura

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT