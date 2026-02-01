Menu
Mark milestones, not resolutions: How gardening teaches care and attention

The first bud, and the soil drying faster on warmer days. You’ll notice the tiny pushes of new growth and the way the plant slowly fills the space. And if the plant dies? Well, that’s gardening too.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 19:48 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 19:48 IST
