Seven killed in Tripura landslides, state seeks additional NDRF teams

Guwahati: Grappling with severe flood situation, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Wednesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to rush additional teams of NDRF personnel to assist the state administration in the rescue efforts.
Saha spoke to Shah on Wednesday morning as rescue operation was underway in several districts.
Seven persons have died in West Tripura, Khowai and Gomati districts due to landslides triggered by heavy rains since Monday. Two more are still missing, a government report said.
The state government on Wednesday decided to shut all schools for two days as precautionary measure while colleges will remain closed on Wednesday.
People living in landslides prone areas have been asked to shift to safer places.
Neighbouring Mizoram also shut the schools in Aizawl district for the second day on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
"Due to incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours, water levels of rivers in Tripura have inflated significantly leading to flooding in many areas. Significantly high level of rainfall occurred in Bagafa (375.8mm) and Belonia(324.4mm) South Tripura and Amarpur (307.1mm) of Gomati in last 24 hours . As a result South Tripura and Gomati have been badly affected. Four rivers namely Howrah, Dhalai, Muhuri and Khowai are flowing above the danger level " said the report issued on Tuesday night.
Nearly 200 relief camps have been set up in West Tripura, South Tripura, Khowai and Gomati districts, it said.
