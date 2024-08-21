Seven killed in Tripura landslides, state seeks additional NDRF teams

Guwahati: Grappling with severe flood situation, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Wednesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to rush additional teams of NDRF personnel to assist the state administration in the rescue efforts.

Saha spoke to Shah on Wednesday morning as rescue operation was underway in several districts.

Seven persons have died in West Tripura, Khowai and Gomati districts due to landslides triggered by heavy rains since Monday. Two more are still missing, a government report said.

The state government on Wednesday decided to shut all schools for two days as precautionary measure while colleges will remain closed on Wednesday.