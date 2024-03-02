Tripura CM and Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Debbarma to attend meeting with Amit Shah

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, opposition Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and other senior leaders are scheduled to attend a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, a senior state minister said.

The meeting is expected to discuss problems related to the indigenous people of the northeastern state, sources said.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma said that the CM, along with Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Animesh Debbarma, Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl and Co-operative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, who belongs to ruling BJP's ally Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), are scheduled to attend the meeting.