Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into alleged British citizenship

A petition was moved before the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, asking the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under BNS provisions.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the PIL calls for a detailed probe into the Congress leader's alleged British citizenship.

This is not the first time the citizenship of the senior Congress leader has been questioned. Last month, Subramanian Swamy had moved the Delhi High Court over the same issue as he shared a document which he claimed was Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".

More to follow...