Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into alleged British citizenship

The PIL has sought for a case to be registered against the Congress leader under BNS provisions.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 08:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A petition was moved before the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, asking the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi under BNS provisions.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the PIL calls for a detailed probe into the Congress leader's alleged British citizenship.

This is not the first time the citizenship of the senior Congress leader has been questioned. Last month, Subramanian Swamy had moved the Delhi High Court over the same issue as he shared a document which he claimed was Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2024, 08:15 IST
India NewsCongressCBIRahul GandhiAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT