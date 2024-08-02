Truth always wins: Education Minister Pradhan after Supreme Court NEET verdict

"For ensuring the same we shall implement recommendations of the high-level committee of experts, at the earliest once they are submitted. The findings and the verdict outrightly rejects the propaganda that was being peddled. We whole-heartedly thank Supreme Court for delivering justice and protecting the interests of lakhs of hardworking students. We shall implement court's judgement in letter and spirit," he said.

The Union education ministry on June 22 set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

On July 23, the top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the May 5 exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity. The court, while pronouncing the order, had said its detailed reasons would follow.

The interim verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled BJP-led NDA government and the NTA, which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test.

More than 23 lakh students gave the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.