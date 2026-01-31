Menu
Kerala minister slams ‘The Kerala Story’ sequel teaser as ‘propaganda’

Cherian said freedom of expression was not a "licence to polarise the country or create divisions among people."
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 15:44 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 15:44 IST
