TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says friend shot dead in US, seeks Centre's help to retrieve body

Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has knocked at Centre's door to claim the body of her friend Amarnath Ghosh who was allegedly shot dead in St Louis in the United States.
Sharing a post on X, Devoleena tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking help in the matter.
My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening.— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024
Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood.
Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one…
According to the actress' post, her friend Ghosh was a PhD student and was taking an evening walk on Tuesday when he was shot multiple times by an unknown person.
She also said that the details of the accused in the case were not yet revealed.
She went on to tag Modi, Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in the United States to call for help to claim the body and to ascertain the reason behind his murder.
"Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."
Devoleena is a popular daily soap actor, best known for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the Hindi serial Saath Nibhaana Sathiya. The 38-year-old is also a Bigg Boss participant.
There have been a string of deaths of Indians or Indian-Americans in the US in recent months.
An Indian-origin family, including their 4-year-old twin boys, was found dead at their home in California recently with the police investigating the case as a murder-suicide. On February 10, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive died after suffering an injury during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington.
Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was fatally attacked in Georgia state’s Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict. Another student identified as 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead in Ohio.