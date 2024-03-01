TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says friend shot dead in US, seeks Centre's help to retrieve body

"My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood," Bhattacharjee stated in her post.

"Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown," she added in the post.

She went on to tag Modi, Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in the United States to call for help to claim the body and to ascertain the reason behind his murder.

"Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi."