Home

Two Haryana natives arrested for cheating in recruitment test held by ISRO

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and sent them to someone on the outside who gave them the answers on the bluetooth devices in their ears.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 07:49 IST

Two Haryana natives have been arrested from Kerala for cheating in a test held by the ISRO for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The duo was caught from two different examination centres while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

The arrest was formally recorded late Sunday night, he said.

Besides them, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said and added that whether they took the test or not was being investigated.

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated, the officer added.

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and sent them to someone on the outside who gave them the answers on the bluetooth devices in their ears, police said.

It also said that the two were caught pursuant to information received via an anonymous call from Haryana.

(Published 21 August 2023, 07:49 IST)
