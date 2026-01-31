Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh: From breaking point back to ballots

The JI, a religious political party that made a strong comeback after the takeover by the interim administration, hopes to stake its claim in the mainstream electoral space like never before.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 21:40 IST
World newspoliticsBangladeshDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us