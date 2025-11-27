Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UIDAI deactivates over 2 crore Aadhaars of deceased individuals as part of clean-up drive

UIDAI has sourced deceased persons’ data from Registrar General of India, States and Union Territories and Public Distribution System among others.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 13:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 13:10 IST
India NewsAadhaarUIDAIUnique Identification Authority of IndiaAadhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us