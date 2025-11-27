<p>New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uidai">(UIDAI) </a>has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals from its system.</p>.<p>UIDAI has sourced deceased persons’ data from the Registrar General of India (RGI), States and Union Territories, Public Distribution System, national social assistance program, among others, the Authority said in a statement, which was posted on its X handle. </p>.<p>"The UIDAI has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals as part of a nationwide clean-up effort to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database. It was looking to collaborate with financial institutions and other such entities for getting deceased persons data," the statement said.<br><br>"UIDAI is encouraging Aadhaar number holders to report the death of their family members on myAadhaar Portal after obtaining their death certificate from the death registering authorities," the statement added.</p>.UIDAI mulling to issue Aadhaar with photo, QR code to discourage offline verification.<p>No Aadhaar number is ever re-assigned to another individual.<br><br>However, in case of the death of a person, it is essential that the Aadhaar number of the deceased is deactivated to prevent potential identity fraud, or unauthorised usage of such Aadhaar number for availing welfare benefits.<br><br>UIDAI has also launched a facility earlier this year - Reporting of death of a family member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 25 states and UTs presently using civil registration system.</p>.UIDAI urges Aadhaar holders to update documents submitted 10 years ago.<p>"The process of integration for remaining States and UTs with the portal is currently underway. The family member, after authenticating himself/herself, is required to provide an Aadhaar number and Death Registration Number along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal," the statement said.<br><br>UIDAI initiates action to deactivate the Aadhaar number of the deceased person after due process of validation of the information submitted by the family member, the statement said.</p>