Uma Bharti to take a sabbatical from electoral politics for two years, to work for Ganga rejuvenation

"I won't contest elections for two years. I conveyed this to B L Santhosh, organisation (general) secretary of BJP on the 24th (of January). A day before yesterday, I emailed my decision to BJP president J P Nadda to be made public," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"Ganga ji is my mother. I have requested the support of the government and party for the cause of Ganga," the saffron-robed leader said.

Bharti was the Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government. She said since her decision (of not contesting elections) was not conveyed to the public, she decided to speak to the media about it.

In the last couple of years, Bharti maintained that she will contest the 2024 general elections. When asked that he could have worked for the cause of Ganga despite being an MP, she said, "It can't happen. I take my Parliament seat very seriously. I was always available to the people of Jhansi which I represented." "I won't retire from politics. I want to work for the downtrodden," she said.