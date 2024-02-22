Undemocratic: RSS mouthpiece makes U-turn on farmers' protest

New Delhi: Taking a stand contrary to their earlier position on the farmers’ protest, RSS mouthpiece The Organiser has called this round of protests “undemocratic” and “unreasonable”. The RSS had lent its support to the protests that took place in 2020.

In the cover story for the February 25 issue, the magazine says that the farmers’ protest this time around is “politically motivated”.

“The farmers’ agitation that we witnessed around Delhi in 2020 was in the context of three bills related to reforms in the agricultural sector. This time around, there is no such reason. At the fag end of the 17th Lok Sabha and when the 2024 General Elections are around the corner, some organisations, mainly based in Punjab, suddenly decided to mobilise people towards Delhi,” the story states.