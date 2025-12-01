<p>New Delhi: As he felicitated new Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on his first day of chairing the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday referred to the "unexpected and sudden exit" of Jagdeep Dhankhar and the House's inability to accord him a farewell, remarks triggering sharp reaction from the Treasury benches.</p><p>After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Radhakrishnan's journey from humble beginnings to public service, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a brief speech during which he urged the Chairman to maintain a balance between both sides and allow the opposition members also to raise their issues in the House.</p><p>Emphasising that the Congress "staunchly stands" by constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions, he said, "be assured of our cooperation in the conduct of proceedings...Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for credibility of this office".</p><p>Kharge then referred to the sudden exit of Dhankhar, who had resigned from the post of Vice-President on July 21 citing health issues and said he is constrained to refer to it. </p><p>"It was a completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, which is unexpected in the annals of parliamentary history. I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell," he said. </p>.Treasury benches object to Mallikarjun Kharge mentioning Dhankhar's 'sudden' exit in Rajya Sabha.<p>During his speech, Kharge also recalled that Radhakrishnan's uncle represented the Coimbatore constituency as a Congress member.</p><p>Reference to Dhankhar enraged the Treasury benches with Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objecting to Kharge's remarks on this "solemn occasion". </p><p>Rijiju said the Prime Minister made very dignified remarks as part of the felicitation event and why did the Leader of Opposition refer to a case which was "not necessary to be raised at this moment".</p><p>"The language you used for the former chairman, the way you insulted him, the motion you served, we still have that copy," Rijiju said referring to the frequent run-ins the Opposition had with Dhankhar when he was the Chairman. The Opposition had submitted a motion for the removal of Dhankhar as Vice-President.</p><p>Nadda too joined the issue urging members to maintain the dignity of the occasion and referred to the loss faced by the Opposition in the recent Bihar assembly polls.</p><p>"This programme is a pious occasion. We should maintain the dignity of the occasion. The issue that the Leader of Opposition raised, if we start discussing this, it is irrelevant. We will also have to mention that you brought a no-confidence motion...It is an obstacle in a good and congenial environment debate which is going on," Nadda said.</p>