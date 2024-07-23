Union Budget 2024 | A look at budget allocation for Ministry of Minority Affairs under BJP

While Modi government opted to spotlight its sops for the "poor, farmer, youth, and women," the Ministry of Minority Affairs once again seems to have taken a back seat.

The almost 90-minute budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday may remind many of the fiscal year 2021-22 when there was zero mention of minorities or new development schemes for them. While a whopping sum is being allocated to other ministries since 2014, the Minority Affairs has always been left with meager pickings.

Budget allocations for minority affairs in past few years

For instance, Rs 11,689 crore was allocated to the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry in 2021-22 which was 28.35 per cent more than previous fiscal's Rs 8,207.56 crore.

However, in the same year, Rs 4,346.45 crore was allocated to Ministry of Minority Affairs. This allocation increased marginally in the next fiscal i.e., for 2022-23 to Rs 5,020.50 crore— up Rs 674.05 crore from the previous year.

While then Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed this allocation as a leap towards "sabka saath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas"— the ground reality for many programmes under minority affairs is growing at snail's pace.

For 2024-25, the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs is said to have grown by Rs 574.27 crore to Rs 3,183.24 crore as against the revised estimate of Rs 2,608.93 crore in 2023-24, FM Nirmala Sitharaman had said while announcing the Interim Budget earlier this year.

The funds for programmes under this ministry have also been slashed. The 'Skill development and livelihood, Total Skill Development and Livelihoods, and Nai Manzil are a few programmes that have received very minimal budget support.

Najma Heptulla was the Union Minister for minority affairs in 2016 when the she had mentioned that there has been an increase of 20 per cent from 2013-14 in the budget allocation for the Minority Affairs Ministry.

A release by PIB from 2016 reads: "The Minister said in fact in the last financial year i.e. 2015-16, the expenditure was more than 20% higher than in 2013-14, which is a significant rise in just 2 years. Moreover, in 2015-16, for the first time in the history of the Ministry, there was no cut imposed in the earmarked Plan budget at Revised Estimate (RE) Stage and it was maintained at the original level of Budget Estimate (BE) i.e. Rs.3712.78 crore. Ministry spent about 98 per cent of the entire Plan budget in 2015-16. Further, Government has increased the Plan Budget of the Ministry to Rs 3800 Crore for 2016-17, an increase of more than Rs 168 Crore over the 2015-16 expenditure level, which is again a significant rise."