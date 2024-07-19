Union Budget 2024 | Modi govt to prioritise developing infra at fast pace: Morgan Stanley report

Morgan Stanley's research report, on what to expect in the Union budget 2024 for the fiscal year ahead, states, "With fiscal prudence guiding the overall fiscal policy stance, we expect the focus to remain on capex expenditure over revenue expenditure and targeted social sector spending with a focus on improving access to physical, social and digital infrastructure." The report was released on Wednesday.
Sitharaman is scheduled to present the full Budget for fiscal 2024-25 on July 23.
The report, titled 'India Economics & Strategy - Asia Pacific - What to Expect from Budget F2025’, expects that the government will aim to maintain a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent of GDP, aligning with the interim budget and underscoring its commitment to sustainable economic growth.
"The fiscal headroom has improved with a larger-than-expected transfer of surplus from the RBI, which, in our view, will help to maintain the momentum on capex expenditure and increase targeted welfare spending. In this context, we see the possibility of a slightly lower fiscal deficit target (tad below 5.1 per cent of GDP), given the support from tax and non-tax revenues," the report stated.
Published 19 July 2024, 15:17 IST