Union Budget 2024 | Modi govt to prioritise developing infra at fast pace: Morgan Stanley report

Morgan Stanley's research report, on what to expect in the Union budget 2024 for the fiscal year ahead, states, "With fiscal prudence guiding the overall fiscal policy stance, we expect the focus to remain on capex expenditure over revenue expenditure and targeted social sector spending with a focus on improving access to physical, social and digital infrastructure." The report was released on Wednesday.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present the full Budget for fiscal 2024-25 on July 23.