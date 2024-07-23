Union Budget 2024: Unemployment biggest challenge, govt's response 'too little,' says Congress

"These are lifelines. Mr Modi is saving the life of his government. Unless you want his government to come to an end, you will appreciate him" he said, adding, "He (Modi) is now bending down to Mr Naidu and Mr Kumar and saying that 'you have saved my life, so take whatever you want'. If they make more demands, he will concede those demands," Chidambaram said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.