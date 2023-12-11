Union ministers Vaishnaw, Irani, Puri, 2 CMs likely to attend WEF Davos meet

New Delhi: Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are likely to visit the snow-laden picturesque Swiss resort town Davos next month for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and some ministers from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana may also be in Davos for the annual gathering of rich and powerful from across the world.

Over 100 Indian business leaders, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, Sunil Mittal, Rishad Premji and Adar Poonawalla, will also be in attendance.

Also, more than 50 heads of states and governments from across the world are expected to attend the five-day annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which describes itself as an international organization for public private cooperation committed to improving the state of the world.