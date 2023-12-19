Until we are a developed country, India shall rely on coal: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: India is committed to meeting the energy needs of its people and will also have to rely on coal power until it achieves developed country status, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question at a press conference here, the minister also said India resisted pressure from developed countries to end the use of fossil fuels at the UN climate conference in the United Arab Emirates.

He said India is committed to meeting the energy needs of its people and this cannot be done by just "importing oil and gas".

"While we are increasing our renewable capacity, we will also have to rely on coal power until we achieve the objective of a developed India," Yadav said.

India relies on coal for about 70 per cent of its power generation and aims to add 17 gigawatts (GW) of coal-based power generation capacity in the next 16 months.