UP court sentences 10-year jail term to man convicted for raping girl in 2016

<p>Maharajganj: A man has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court here for raping a 14-year-old girl here in 2016.</p>.<p>Special Judge (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso-act">POCSO</a>) Vinay Kumar Singh on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict Manoj Sharma, Additional District Government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, the incident took place on February 27, 2016 when Sharma abducted the girl and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">raped</a> her.</p><p>The survivor's father had filed a complaint after which a case was lodged against Sharma under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso-act">(POCSO) Act</a>. </p>