Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UP court sentences 10-year jail term to man convicted for raping girl in 2016

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on February 27, 2016 when Manoj Sharma abducted the girl and raped her.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 07:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 07:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapePocsoProtection of Children from Sexual OffencesPocso CourtRape and Murder

Follow us on :

Follow Us