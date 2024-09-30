Home
US Mission opens 2.5 lakh additional visa slots for Indians

More than 1.2 million Indians have travelled to the United States in 2024, a 35 per cent increase over the same period in 2023. 
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:23 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 14:23 IST
