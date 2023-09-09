US President Biden lauds India's G20 Presidency; reaffirms support for New Delhi's permanent seat at UNSC

The joint statement said the "leaders re-emphasised that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship."

The PMO said in a statement that Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's vision and commitment to further strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties.