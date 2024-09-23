Home
uttar pradesh

2 boys drown while bathing in pond in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 03:16 IST

Jalaun (UP): Two boys drowned while taking bath in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Sunday, police said.

Sohail (10), Akram (11), Arif (9) and Aashiq (12), the residents of Churkhi Bal locality in Jalaun town, went to a nearby pond in the afternoon to take a bath, said Circle Officer (Jalaun) Shailendra Kumar Bajpai.

During this, they went into deep water and started drowning, he added.

Bajpai said that on hearing the screams, a tractor driver Abhi Kumar, who was present nearby, took Aashiq and Arif out of deep water, while Sohail and Akram drowned.

Their bodies were later taken out of the pond, he said and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Published 23 September 2024, 03:16 IST
