20 injured after bus falls into ditch in UP's Baghpat

The incident took place when the driver of the bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut lost control when a car in front of it suddenly applied brakes
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 12:33 IST
Comments

Baghpat (UP): Twenty passengers got injured when a roadway bus fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a car in Daula village here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the driver of the bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut lost control when a car in front of it suddenly applied brakes, they said.

The bus hit the car and fell into the ditch, injuring 20 people, Circle officer Harish Singh Bhadauria said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Published 26 June 2024, 12:33 IST
