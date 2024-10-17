Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

4 including 2 toddlers killed in road accident in UP's Mathura

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday near Nagaria Satbisa on Kosi Shergarh road under the Kosi Kalan police station limits, they added.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmathuraAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us