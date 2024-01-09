JOIN US
uttar pradesh

7 & 8 year-old kids die from coal fire in UP, parents found unconscious

The incident occurred in Mailani town on Monday night, they said, adding that the room had no ventilation.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 11:18 IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two children were killed and their parents hospitalised due to asphyxia caused by a coal fire lit in their room to beat the cold while they slept, police here said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Mailani town on Monday night, they said, adding that the room had no ventilation.

The victims were identified as Ramesh Vishwakarma, his wife Renu, daughter Anshika (8), and son Krishna (7).

Ramesh's sister-in-law Uma Devi knocked on his door Tuesday morning but got no response, following which the door was broken down and all four were found unconscious, police officials said.

They were rushed to the Mailani health centre, where Anshika and Krishna were declared dead, while Ramesh and Renu were taken to the Kheri district hospital.

Mailani police station in-charge Pankaj Tripathi said the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

(Published 09 January 2024, 11:18 IST)
