uttar pradesh

8-year-old dies after falling into sewer tank of commercial building in Uttar Pradesh

When the police team checked CCTV footage, they saw a child falling into a sever tank of Janki Vallabh complex.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 01:36 IST

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): An eight-year-old child was on Wednesday killed after he fell into a sewer tank of a commercial building complex here, police said.

Ahad, a resident of Govind Bagh locality, went missing on Tuesday evening after which his family members informed the police.

When the police team checked CCTV footage, they saw a child falling into a sever tank of Janki Vallabh complex.

Later, they recovered the body of the child from the tank. Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that body of the child has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he said.

(Published 22 February 2024, 01:36 IST)
