<p>Lucknow: Alice Walker, the famous American novelist and winner of Pulitzer Prize once said, ''What the mind doesn't understand, it worships or fears''.</p><p>An example of the same was witnessed at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore district, where a dog has turned into the centre of attention attracting thousands of people from nearby places.</p><p>According to the reports, the dog has been taking rounds of the temple at Nandpur village in the district for the past six days, almost non-stop.</p><p>No one paid any attention to it initially but after a day, people from the village and the nearby places started flocking the temple to witness what many of them believed to be something divine.</p><p>Reports said that the dog takes round of the temple for hours before stopping briefly.</p><p>A team of vets from the nearby animal shelter also visited the temple to conduct a medical examination of the dog.</p><p>The vets were unable to explain the phenomenon and said that they would be required to conduct tests to ascertain the reasons.</p><p>According to the reports, in the past five days, thousands of people have visited the temple to witness the scene. </p><p>'Bhajans' and 'kirtans' (religious songs) are being organised at the temple, reports said.</p><p>'Bhandaras' (feast) was also organized by the locals for the visitors, reports said.</p><p>Videos that went viral on social media showed the people worshipping before the dog justifying the famous quote of the Roman emperor Jovian, who ruled briefly that ''No itch is more infectious than superstition''.</p>