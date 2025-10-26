Menu
uttar pradesh

AC sleeper bus catches fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, passengers unharmed

Police teams and the fire brigade reached the spot after being alerted and all the passengers were safely evacuated.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 09:36 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 09:36 IST
