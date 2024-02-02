Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea of Gyanvapi management against Hindu prayers in mosque cellar

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned till February 6 hearing on an appeal filed by the Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging an order of the Varanasi court allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque.