Allahabad HC grants bail to 12 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Prime accused Ashish Mishra was already granted regular bail by the Supreme Court in the case earlier this year.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:52 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 16:52 IST
