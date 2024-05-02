Allahabad High Court rejects Abbas Ansari's bail plea in Chitrakoot jail escape plot case

In this case, along with conspiring to escape from the jail, Ansari has also been accused of ignoring the rules in the jail and meeting his wife, threatening the witnesses and participating in the conspiracy for extortion and giving gifts to the jail officials and staff.

In the matter, the FIR was lodged by Sub Inspector Shyam Dev Singh at the Kotwali Karvi police station in Chitrakoot district on February 11, 2023.

Ansari is an MLA from the Mau Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh.