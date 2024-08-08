Ayodhya gangrape: Legal proceedings afoot for DNA tests; family gives consent to abortion

Ayodhya (UP): The Ayodhya Police has started legal proceedings to conduct DNA tests in connection with the gangrape of 12-year-old girl, allegedly by a Samajwadi Party leader and his employee.
The minor, who became pregnant, has been under treatment at Queen Mary Hospital, a part of King George Medical College (KGMC) in Lucknow, since Monday for better care.
Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have consented for an abortion.
A senior police officer from Ayodhya Wednesday said that the DNA test of the accused, the victim, and the fetus will be done to make a case against the two men.
"The legal process necessary of the DNA test has been started. It is a legal requirement in any such type of case," the officer said.
KGMC Spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI that the girl's condition was stable and under monitoring by a team of doctors.
Sarvesh Awasthi, President of Ayodhya Child Welfare committee, told PTI, "We have received the consent from the victim's family for abortion, and further action will be taken by the doctors treating the victim." The Ayodhya Police had on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar Police Station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan in the case of rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Police said that Moid and Raju Khan had raped the minor two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found pregnant in a a medical checkup.
The Ayodhya district administration on August 3 demolished Khan's bakery.
Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had earlier told PTI that it was illegally built over a pond.
Published 07 August 2024, 20:32 IST