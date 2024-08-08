Ayodhya gangrape: Legal proceedings afoot for DNA tests; family gives consent to abortion

Sarvesh Awasthi, President of Ayodhya Child Welfare committee, told PTI, "We have received the consent from the victim's family for abortion, and further action will be taken by the doctors treating the victim." The Ayodhya Police had on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar Police Station area of the district, and his employee Raju Khan in the case of rape of a 12-year-old girl.