Ayodhya likely to test new AI surveillance at Jan 22 inauguration

Artificial Intelligence (AI) surveillance will be introduced for the security of the Ram temple, to ensure the safety of pilgrims, The Hindustan Times reported.
The temple is adapting new security measures as pilgrim footfall is anticipated to increase after the January 22 inauguration.
For the consecration ceremony, 11,000 state police and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed as well.
A senior police officer said that AI surveillance could be made an integral part of the security and surveillance drill.
“The threat perception of Ram temple is high. So, we need to keep a tight vigil on all movements in Ayodhya,” the official told the publication.
“The AI surveillance could help in detecting frequent visitors or any common trend followed by a group of people, or any other suspicious trend spotted within the temple premises. A security alert would be raised automatically, and security agencies would be able to follow-up,” he added.
Manual and social media vigilance is high ahead of the inauguration and the official noted, "The manual as well as video surveillance is already in place in the red zone where Ram Temple is located. About 38 officers of local intelligence unit have been deployed there to keep vigil on every movement."
“The security scheme for January 22 event is yet to be finalised,” the official told HT. He added officials from the state and central agencies are yet to analyse threat perceptions and security requirements.
The official continued that the verification process of every individual including taxi drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, hotel staff, beggars, priests, as well as residents, in the Ram temple is being carried out and a guest list of the event and people or staff accompanying them is being verified.
For the smooth flow of visitors, traffic diversions will be implemented on all roads heading towards Ayodhya on the day of the event. These roads will be cleared of encroachments to ensure visitors face no inconvenience.
Bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams have also been deployed at the red zone, with four personnel of police radio communications and 47 firefighters.