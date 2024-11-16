Home
'Batoge to katoge': 51,000 diyas spell Yogi's slogan at Varanasi ghat

The slogan has been termed 'communal' by several opposition leaders.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 22:30 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 22:30 IST
