BJP leader asks Hindu youths to 'kidnap' Muslim girls, promises jobs, security

He said that two Hindu girls had embraced Islam in the past one month in Dumariyaganj. ''We can't allow that...we want ten for every two,'' the BJP leader added.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 09:29 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 09:29 IST
