BJP leaders object to participation of poetess Shabeena Adeeb in 'mushaira'

Meerut: An RLD leader on Saturday claimed that poetess Shabeena Adeeb could not participate in a 'mushaira' here following objections from some BJP leaders.

Adeeb had to take part in the recitation at the annual All India Mushaira held at the Nauchandi fair here on Saturday.

Former minister and general secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a BJP ally, Mairajuddin Ahmed, who is the head of the managing committee for the event, said, "As part of a conspiracy, an old video of Shabeena Adeeb reciting a shayari was circulated. She was stopped from performing at the event which is very bad.