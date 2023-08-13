Home
uttar pradesh

BJP MP claims he received death threat, FIR registered in UP's Bhadohi

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 13:07 IST

BJP MP from Bhadohi Ramesh Bind has claimed that he received a death threat on his mobile phone number, following which an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by Bind at Gopiganj police station on Saturday, he received 11 messages on August 11 in which the sender threatened to kill him during a visit to Bhadohi, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched, she said.

(Published 13 August 2023, 13:07 IST)
