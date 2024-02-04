BJP's minority front to launch new campaign to woo Muslim voters in western UP

BJP Minority Morcha's UP unit president Kunwar Basit Ali told that the Morcha has selected 23 Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituencies, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Agra and Aligarh, for the programme.