Body of Delhi-based missing kanwariya found in sugarcane field in UP

According to the police, the body of Satish Tyagi (60) was identified based on bag and mobile phone found near it, in-charge of Rampur Tiraha outpost Ashutosh Kumar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 06:48 IST

Muzaffarnagar (UP): The decomposed body of a Delhi-based 'kanwariya', who was missing since July, was found in a sugarcane field here, police said on Tuesday.

Tyagi was missing since July 30. His family had lodged a missing report at Chapar police station as his last location was found in Sisona village area on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in the district, the police said.

Tyagi, a resident of Chhatarpur, Delhi, went missing while returning to Delhi from Haridwar with other kanwariyas, they added.

Published 03 September 2024, 06:48 IST
