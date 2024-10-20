Home
Brahmin community guides entire society, says Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Addressing a Brahmin Unity conference organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha here, Shukla also said that having a nationalist personality should come naturally to people.
PTI
20 October 2024

Published 20 October 2024, 16:34 IST
