Bullet fired during CISF practice session leaves farmer injured in Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit: A 58-year-old farmer suffered a bullet injury on Sunday allegedly by a shot fired during a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) practice session near the collectorate premises here, police said.

According to the Kotwali police, 30 CISF soldiers from Banbasa of Uttarakhand were practising at the firing range in the Nagar Kotwali area when the incident occurred.

Shri Krishna was sitting outside his home near the firing range when he suddenly got shot in his thigh, police said, adding his family members alleged that the bullet came from the direction of the firing range.