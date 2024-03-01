Cabinet expansion on the cards in Uttar Pradesh; RLD, SBSP & rebel SP MLAs likely to get in

On Friday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath called on the state governor Anandi Ben Patel and presented her a book ''Rom, Rom mein Ram''. Although the officials termed the meeting a courtesy call, sources said that the chief minister was likely to expand his cabinet in the next couple of days.

According to sources, a total of three or four new ministers might be inducted into the cabinet in the expansion. There might be one from the RLD besides Om Prakash Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan, who had lost the Ghosi assembly by-poll to the SP nominee and was later nominated to the state legislative council.

One of the SP rebel MLAs, who had cross voted during the RS polls, could also be inducted in the cabinet, sources added. It was however not clear who among the SP rebels would make it to the cabinet.

Rajbhar, whose party SBSP had joined the NDA last year, had been waiting to be inducted into the state cabinet since then and had on Thursday warned that his patience was wearing thin.