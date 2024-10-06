Cleric shot, injured outside mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

<p>Meerut: A cleric was shot at and injured outside a mosque here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in the Lisadi Gate police station area when Naeem (35) was standing outside the mosque, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told PTI.</p>.Man accused of wiping out Amethi family shot in leg.<p>The bullet grazed Naeem's ear, the officer said, adding the injured cleric has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.</p>.<p>A man identified as Sartaj is suspected to be behind the shooting incident and a hunt is on to nab him, Singh said.</p>.<p>The mosque is located in a densely populated area. </p>