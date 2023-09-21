Home
uttar pradesh

College student held for attempt to outrage modesty of minor girl in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

The accused allegedly made indecent gestures at the Class 9 student when she was playing kabbadi on campus on September 16, Circle Officer Dipanshi Rathore said.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 04:58 IST



A 19-year-old intermediate college student in this Uttar Pradesh district has been arrested for allegedly trying to outrage the modesty of a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

Sahil, a student of a government-run intermediate college in Khalilabad, was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly made indecent gestures at the Class 9 student when she was playing kabbadi on campus on September 16, Circle Officer Dipanshi Rathore said.

The girl informed her family members about the incident and a complaint was lodged on Wednesday, Rathore added.

An FIR was registered against Sahil under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. He was arrested and sent to jail. An investigation is underway, the officer said.

(Published 21 September 2023, 04:58 IST)
Uttar Pradesh





