Despite prolonged dry spell, Karnataka sees decline in forest fires

However, it is the fire incidents in the protected areas, especially in tiger reserves, which were a worrying factor to the officials. Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, which has the highest density of tigers in the state, saw the highest number of forest fire incidents in the protected areas this year. A total of 556.84 ha of forest area in Nagarhole was affected by the forest fire, while Bhadra saw 344.27 ha and Bandipur 341.45 ha being charred in the forest fire.