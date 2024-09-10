Congress conspiring for years to 'end reservation': Mayawati

"Now it is dreaming of coming to power under its cover (of doing caste census). Beware of this drama of theirs (Congress), which will never be able to conduct caste census in the future," she said on X.

"Now also beware of this drama of the supreme leader of the Congress party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, in which he has said abroad that when India will be in a better condition, they will end the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. It is clear from this that Congress has been conspiring for years to end their reservation," she said.

Asking people belonging to deprived sections to be beware of this 'ghatak' (dangerous) statement given by Gandhi, she said, "As soon as this (Congress) party comes to power at the Centre, it will definitely end their reservation. These people (of reserved category) must be cautious of this party which is pretending to save the Constitution and reservation."