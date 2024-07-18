Directive to eateries on Kanwar route to display owners' names may flare up communal tension: K C Tyagi

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday said the Muzaffarnagar Police order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names should be withdrawn as it may cause communal tension and there should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.

Police in Muzaffarnagar have ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any "confusion".

Asked about the order which has drawn flak from the politicians and members of the civil society, Tyagi leader said the 'Kanwar Yatra', a pilgrimage undertaken by the Hindus during the month of Sawan of the Hindu calendar, has been crossing different areas of western Uttar Pradesh for ages and communal tension has not been reported.

The JD (U) leader said such discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong and will only widen the communal divide.

