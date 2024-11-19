Home
uttar pradesh

ED takes custody of two UP exam paper leak 'masterminds'

Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash were taken into custody following an order issued by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Lucknow.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 16:32 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 16:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshEnforcement DirectorateExam paper leak case

