Fares high, stay options few: travel agents on Ayodhya

To beat crowding and steep pricing, some Bengalureans are planning their trip six months from now, says Chandan R from R Gandhi Tours, Thyagraja Nagar. To cash in on the Ayodhya rush, his company launched dailykashiyatra.com in November. It books tours to Ayodhya in combination with locations like Varanasi, Haridwar and Agra. “Between our two companies, we have got 50-60 enquiries for Ayodhya so far,” he says.